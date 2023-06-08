Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/81f92357-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch
español
italiano
Nederlands
polski
português
Türkçe
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/81f92357-en.
Go to top