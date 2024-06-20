Skip to main content
Global engagement on responsible business conduct

In today’s globalised economy, promoting responsible business conduct requires global collaboration. The OECD partners with governments, businesses, workers and civil society from around the world to help them promote common standards on responsible business conduct, build awareness and support implementation. Our dedicated regional programmes focus on supporting countries address opportunities and challenges in their specific regional and national contexts, to achieve sustainable development and ensure the competitiveness of their businesses in the face of growing sustainability expectations.

