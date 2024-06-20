The OECD supports countries across the globe in promoting and implementing responsible business conduct. The OECD prepares specific country policy reviews, as well as analysis to help governments develop relevant policy frameworks for responsible business conduct, identifying gaps and good practices, and coordinating intra and inter government efforts on sustainability. Our country and regional programmes also provide a platform for engagement and dialogue with businesses and stakeholders to ensure that policy recommendations and initiatives reflect needs and experiences.
Global engagement on responsible business conduct
In today’s globalised economy, promoting responsible business conduct requires global collaboration. The OECD partners with governments, businesses, workers and civil society from around the world to help them promote common standards on responsible business conduct, build awareness and support implementation. Our dedicated regional programmes focus on supporting countries address opportunities and challenges in their specific regional and national contexts, to achieve sustainable development and ensure the competitiveness of their businesses in the face of growing sustainability expectations.
Key messages
The OECD is working with stakeholders in Latin America and the Caribbean to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth by implementing OECD standards on responsible business conduct, with a focus on key sectors in the region: extractives and minerals, agriculture, and garments and footwear. OECD analysis explores opportunities and challenges for businesses linked to responsible business conduct specific to the region, and shares insights on sustainability trends and impacts. Activities also focus on strengthening the effectiveness of the National Contact Points for responsible business conduct in the region through capacity building and regional cooperation.
The work is carried out in collaboration with Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Peru, who are Adherents of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct, as well as Ecuador and Panama. Activities are jointly implemented with the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
The OECD is working with stakeholders in Asia to promote green, digital and resilient supply chains, with a focus on the electronics, vehicle parts, minerals and finance sectors. Activities focus on boosting industry capacity to implement due diligence and on shaping the policy environment for good business practices more generally.
The work is carried out in collaboration with Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea (OECD member countries), and Singapore, as well as businesses with operations and supply chains throughout Southeast Asia, to promote responsible business conduct in the region.
The OECD also promotes sustainable finance and responsible business conduct principles within governments, financial institutions and relevant business sectors operating in Asia through the Sustainable Infrastructure Programme in Asia.
The OECD is working with stakeholders in the MENA region and Türkiye to promote smart, sustainable, and inclusive economic growth by implementing OECD standards on responsible business conduct. Activities build the capacity of business to implement these standards in key sectors in the region: agriculture, garment and footwear. The OECD also works closely with policymakers in the region to create an enabling environment for responsible business conduct and with the National Contact Points for responsible business conduct to help strengthen their effectiveness through capacity building and regional cooperation.
The work is carried out in collaboration with the five adherents to the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct in the region: Türkiye (OECD member country), Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia.
Context
The OECD is helping to bring business practices around the world closer to international standards on responsible business
In the context of the regional programmes on responsible business conduct, the OECD works hand in hand with the International Labour Organisation, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Working Group on Business and Human Rights. The instruments developed by the ILO, OECD and UN set the global expectations for responsible business using a coherent and complementary approach. Each organisation contributes to implementing responsible business conduct, based on its mandate and expertise.
Businesses and investors are of crucial importance for economic, environmental, and social progress. It is important that they avoid adverse impacts on people and the environment. The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct call on companies to carry out risk-based due diligence.
National Contact Points (NCPs) for Responsible Business Conduct are national agencies tasked with supporting all actors – companies, governments and stakeholders – in implementing responsible business conduct.
Effective policies that enable and incentivise responsible business conduct (RBC) can help governments align business activities with social and environmental goals. This requires co-ordination across different ministries and levels of government, and close dialogue with businesses and stakeholders.