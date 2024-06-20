Global engagement on responsible business conduct

The OECD is working with stakeholders in Latin America and the Caribbean to promote sustainable and inclusive economic growth by implementing OECD standards on responsible business conduct, with a focus on key sectors in the region: extractives and minerals, agriculture, and garments and footwear. OECD analysis explores opportunities and challenges for businesses linked to responsible business conduct specific to the region, and shares insights on sustainability trends and impacts. Activities also focus on strengthening the effectiveness of the National Contact Points for responsible business conduct in the region through capacity building and regional cooperation.

The work is carried out in collaboration with Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Peru, who are Adherents of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct, as well as Ecuador and Panama. Activities are jointly implemented with the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).