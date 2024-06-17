National Contact Points for Responsible Business Conduct

Promotion: NCPs are responsible for raising awareness and uptake of the Guidelines and OECD due diligence guidance. They do so by maintaining websites and providing translations of OECD standards and tools on responsible business conduct in national languages, organizing events and trainings for business and other stakeholders, and by developing promotional materials.



Grievance mechanism: Any person with a legitimate interest in reporting an alleged non-observance of the Guidelines by a company operating in or from an Adherent country may file a case to the appropriate NCP. If the NCP decides that the issues merit further examination, it will offer mediation to the parties to facilitate agreement. In all cases received, NCPs will issue a public statement, which can contain recommendations to the company. NCPs generally follow up on agreements and recommendations.



Support to policy: An enabling policy environment is key to responsible business conduct. Governments therefore increasingly intervene through policy and regulation to promote RBC, according to the principles laid out in the OECD Recommendation on the role of governments in promoting RBC. For example, the majority of countries that have adopted a National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights are adherents to the Guidelines. NCPs may support their government’s policy efforts, for example by providing their expertise, leading stakeholder consultation processes, or having a role in policy implementation.



In all these functions, NCPs operate as a network: they cooperate on promoting the Guidelines and their promotional actions reinforce each other. They coordinate on handling grievances where necessary, for example when issues raised span several countries. The NCP network meets regularly to exchange good practices.



