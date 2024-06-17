National Contact Points for Responsible Business Conduct exist in all 51 countries adhering to the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct (the Guidelines). NCPs are the Guidelines’ implementation mechanisms and have three key functions:
- they raise awareness and promote the uptake of the Guidelines
- they act as a non-judicial grievance mechanism for alleged breaches of the Guidelines by companies (known as ‘specific instances’)
- they may support their government’s policy efforts to promote RBC.
Governments have flexibility on how to set up their NCP. Some NCPs are government-based and operated by civil servants, some are multistakeholder bodies, while others are composed of independent experts. However, all NCPs must operate in accordance with the core effectiveness criteria set out by the OECD: they must be visible, accessible, transparent, accountable, equitable and impartial, predictable, and compatible with the Guidelines.
To ensure they live up to these criteria, all NCPs are subject to regular oversight by the OECD Working Party on Responsible Business Conduct and the OECD Investment Committee, including periodic mandatory peer reviews.