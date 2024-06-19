Skip to main content
Public policies for responsible business conduct

Effective policies that enable and incentivise responsible business conduct (RBC) can help governments align business activities with social and environmental goals. This requires co-ordination across different ministries and levels of government, and close dialogue with businesses and stakeholders. The OECD helps policy makers do this by setting standards, reviewing implementation, providing technical support to governments and by facilitating co-operation and exchange among governments.

