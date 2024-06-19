Responsible Business Conduct: The new normal for sustainable future

Businesses are the engine of the economy - they shape our planet, the way we work, produce, consume and live. This is why responsible business is key to ensuring better lives for present and future generations. For more than 40 years, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises have provided a framework to help governments, business and civil society work together to promote responsible business conduct. These global standards help businesses further align their products, services and operations with the needs of people, the planet and society, ensuring long-term value creation for all. Join us now in making responsible business conduct the new normal for a sustainable future.

