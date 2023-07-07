Skip to main content
OECD-FAO Business Handbook on Deforestation and Due Diligence in Agricultural Supply Chains

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c0d4bca7-en
Authors
OECD, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
English
español

OECD/FAO (2023), OECD-FAO Business Handbook on Deforestation and Due Diligence in Agricultural Supply Chains, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c0d4bca7-en.
