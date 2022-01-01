The development of this Monitoring and Evaluation Framework (M&E Framework) is premised on the OECD’s terms of reference on measuring the results of the implementation of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Mineral Supply Chains from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas, which had involved extensive prior stakeholder input over a period of 18 months.
Monitoring and Evaluation Framework
OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas