Monitoring corporate disclosure

This document was prepared by the OECD Secretariat andWikiRate using qualitative and quantitative research methods, to analyse publicly accessible information including annual reports, policies, public audit reports, website content and supplier engagement documents to assess disclosure for 2014 and 2018 of a sample of 503 companies. This document analyses the disclosure practices as per Step 5 of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas of a global sample of companies using minerals and metals in their supply chains.