Responsible garment and footwear supply chains

The sheer size and complexity of the garment and footwear sector, coupled with its dispersed and fragmented nature, can make it difficult for businesses to manage labour, human rights, environmental and integrity risks in their supply chain. The OECD provides businesses with guidance on due diligence to identify, address and account for these risks, and remediate harms if needed, and fora to discuss and exchange on practical implementation challenges.

