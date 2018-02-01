Responsible garment and footwear supply chains

The OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains in the Garment and Footwear Sector is the only government-backed Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) due diligence guidance for this sector. Adopted by 50 governments and developed with trade unions, businesses and civil society, it sets a common understanding of due diligence in the garment and footwear sector.

Due diligence is a process that helps businesses understand their impact on society and the environment. The OECD has created step-by-step guidance that explains, in straightforward language, how companies can implement due diligence in their own operations and supply chains. Using the due diligence approach, companies can identify and address any negative effects their operations, supply chains, and business relationships might have on workers, human rights and the environment.