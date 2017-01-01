Responsible business conduct in the financial sector

The market for responsible investment has grown expotentially in recent years driven by demand from beneficiaries, an evolving sustainable finance policy environment as well as increasing recognition of certain environmental and social risks as financially material. The OECD has developed due diligence guidance for institutional investors explaining how the recommendations of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct can be operationalized in the context of investing and portfolio management across various asset classes. These recommendations have been integrated into the policies and practices of leading practititioners and responsible investment initiatives as well as in disclosure regulation.

The OECD due diligence framework is concerned with preventing and addressing impacts to people and the environment taking into account the commercial and legal operating context of the financial sector.