Responsible agriculture supply chains

The OECD-FAO Guidance for Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains provides internationally agreed due diligence recommendations specifically to companies in the food and agriculture sector.
The guidance is relevant for all business and investors across the entire agricultural supply chain, from the farm to the consumer, across a wide range of food and non-food commodities. It provides business with step-by-step instructions for integrating due diligence into their operations and supply chains. The OECD-FAO Guidance was developed jointly with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.
Agricultural Supply Chains and the Environment: What do the OECD Guidelines for MNEs on RBC expect from Business?