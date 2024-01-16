Responsible agriculture supply chains

Transformation towards more sustainable and inclusive global food systems can only be achieved if all stakeholders – policymakers, the private sector and civil society and monitoring groups – work together.

The OECD-FAO Advisory Group on Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains is an informal group of over 50 experts that facilitates multi-stakeholder cooperation and supports the uptake and implementation of the OECD-FAO due diligence approach in agriculture supply chains.

In another example of joint action, the OECD also supports the G7 Sustainable Supply Chains Initiative which brings together 22 international food and agriculture companies that have pledged to improve the environmental, social and nutritional impact of their operations and supply chains globally.