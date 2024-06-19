A recipe for success: Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) for climate-neutral, resilient, nutritious, and equitable food systems

The important role of food systems addressing global challenges, is increasingly reflected in the international climate and environmental agenda. Last year’s Conference of the Parties, COP 27, was the first of the climate conferences to put a focus on food systems, including in the final COP27 cover text. This year, food systems transformation will be a top priority at COP28, where the Food and Agriculture Organization is expected to release its 1.5-degree Celsius roadmap for the food system.

Against this background, governments are taking action to promote greater business engagement and accountability on environmental and social issues, resulting in a rapid proliferation of government-led international agreements, strategies, and due diligence legislation aimed at business. In the EU for example, a number of due diligence-related initiatives have been adopted or are under discussion, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD); the (pending) Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD); and the EU regulation to ensure that only deforestation-free products are placed on the European Union market.

At the national level, while France and Germany have adopted general due diligence legislation, both the UK and Australia have put in place Modern Slavery Acts, which are highly relevant for agriculture. Similarly, Canada and the US have adopted legislation to address goods made with child or forced labour, and the Norwegian Transparency Act requires large companies selling products and services in Norway to carry out human rights due diligence in line with the OECD Guidelines.

In addition to due diligence legislation, countries are also promoting responsible business conduct through voluntary means. For example, Japan has adopted its Guidelines for Responsible Supply Chains; Chile has published Due Diligence Guidances for the food industry; the Netherlands has set up a national raw materials strategy which focuses, among other things, on the reduction of the environmental impact in those supply chains; and Croatia has published the Low Carbon Development Strategy, which pays attention to the reduction of the carbon footprint of enterprises.

While such voluntary and mandatory initiatives form a much needed framework for businesses in food systems to achieve greater sustainability, it will be important to ensure that businesses are not subject to conflicting or duplicative requirements. The recent OECD Ministerial Declaration on Promoting and Enabling Responsible Business Conduct in the Global Economy has called for strengthening cooperation and coordination on due diligence policies, using the OECD platform for dialogue and information sharing, engaging in capacity building and contributing to international policy and regulatory coherence in order to ensure effectiveness and avoid unnecessary cost and complexity.