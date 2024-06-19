Skip to main content
A recipe for success: Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) for climate-neutral, resilient, nutritious, and equitable food systems

Agri-food enterprises are facing multiple environmental and social challenges across their operations and supply chains, as well as a growing number of due diligence-related measures. The OECD-FAO Guidance helps businesses navigate and address these challenges while preparing them for emerging policy and regulatory expectations on responsible business conduct.

