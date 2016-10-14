OECD-FAO Guidance for Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains

OECD and FAO have developed this Guidance to help enterprises observe standards of responsible business conduct and undertake due diligence along agricultural supply chains in order to ensure that their operations contribute to sustainable development. The Guidance comprises:

• A model enterprise policy outlining the standards that enterprises should observe to build responsible agricultural supply chains;

• A framework for risk-based due diligence describing the five steps that enterprises should follow to identify, assess, mitigate and account for how they address the adverse impacts of their activities;

• A description of the major risks faced by enterprises and the measures to mitigate these risks;

• Guidance for engaging with indigenous peoples.