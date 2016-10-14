Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

OECD-FAO Guidance for Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264251052-en
Authors
OECD, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français
العربية
Deutsch
español
Bahasa Indonesia
မြန်မာ
português
русский
ไทย
Tiếng Việt
中文

Cite this content as:

OECD/FAO (2016), OECD-FAO Guidance for Responsible Agricultural Supply Chains, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264251052-en.
Go to top