Responsible mineral supply chains

Minerals - and the supply chains that connect them to world markets - are vital to local economies and necessary for the green transition and strategic industries. They are also linked to human rights abuses, conflict, corruption and environmental risks that, besides harming society, can also disrupt supply and deter needed investment. OECD standards and tools help companies source these important raw materials responsibly so that producing countries benefit and the sector contributes to sustainable development.

