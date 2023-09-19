Responsible mineral supply chains

The OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas provides government-backed due diligence recommendations specifically to companies in the minerals and metals sector. The Guidance is relevant for all companies across the entire minerals supply chain, from mines to end users. Applying to all mineral supply chains and global in scope, it provides detailed recommendations on how to identify, address and mitigate risks of human rights abuses, conflict financing and other financial crimes in mineral supply chains.

Since its adoption in 2011, the Guidance and its recommendations have been integrated into regulations in Europe, Central Africa, the Middle East and the Americas, in addition to market and exchange requirements in Europe and Asia.