This study aims at identifying and better understanding the theoretical linkages and operational complementarities between two initiatives in the mining sector: the EITI and the OECD DDG. The overall objective is to determine how the OECD and EITI can improve the impact and reach of both initiatives, in terms of supply chain management and reporting.
Promoting coherence between standards on responsible mineral supply chains
The OECD Due Diligence Guidance for Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas and the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Standard