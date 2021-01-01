On-going multi-stakeholder discussions have raised important questions on the perceived imbalance of how due diligence costs and benefits are distributed along the supply chain. This position paper was drafted in response to stakeholder calls that the OECD examine this topic with the objective of raising awareness, better informing discussions, identifying key research questions, and guiding stakeholders towards viable solutions.
Costs and Value of Due Diligence in Mineral Supply Chains
OECD position paper