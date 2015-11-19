Skip to main content
Mineral Supply Chain and Conflict Links in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Five years of implementing supply chain due diligence
https://doi.org/10.1787/86e0c04b-en
OECD
OECD (2015), Mineral Supply Chain and Conflict Links in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo: Five years of implementing supply chain due diligence, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/86e0c04b-en.
