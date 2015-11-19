This report takes stock of 5 years of implementation of national and international programmes and initiatives designed to operationalise the recommendations of the OECD Due Diligence Guidance on Responsible Supply Chains of Minerals from Conflict-Affected and High-Risk Areas in the Great Lakes Region of Central Africa, mainly focusing on the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It has been prepared by the International Peace Information Service (IPIS) for the OECD.
Mineral Supply Chain and Conflict Links in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
Five years of implementing supply chain due diligence