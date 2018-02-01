Responsible business conduct, environment and climate change

Businesses have a responsibility and key role to play in the transition to a low-carbon economy, whether it is by reducing their emissions and environmental impact, or providing finance, innovation or new technologies. Governments, businesses, stakeholders and other international organisations need common standards for how to embed climate considerations and climate due diligence into core business processes.

The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises on Responsible Business Conduct constitute the only internationally agreed standard calling for companies to align their greenhouse gas emissions and impact on carbon sinks with globally agreed temperature goals.They include expectations for climate mitigation as well as adaptation and call on companies and financial institutions to understand and respond to climate impacts associated with their own activities, and their products, supply chains and investments.