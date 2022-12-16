Free trade zones (FTZs) are vulnerable to illicit trade; despite many governments and zone operators taking steps to mitigate these vulnerabilities, they remain especially acute in trading operations of specific goods. One of these is gold. High-risk gold originating in Latin America and the Caribbean is often laundered within the region before advancing to destination markets. This report examines the risks and vulnerabilities linked to financial crimes in gold trade through FTZs, focusing in particular on Colombia, Panama and the Dominican Republic.
Free trade zones and illicit gold flows in Latin America and the Caribbean
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
17 April 2024
-
Policy paper13 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
14 December 2023
-
Policy paper13 December 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
30 April 2024
-
-
26 March 2024
-