Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Responsible Business Conduct in the Garment and Footwear Sector in Latin America and the Caribbean

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2f285b99-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Responsible Business Conduct in the Garment and Footwear Sector in Latin America and the Caribbean, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2f285b99-en.
Go to top