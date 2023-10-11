Corporate sustainability

In today's world, where climate change deeply impacts the economy and societies, fostering sustainability and resilience in the corporate sector is key. Companies are central to the shift towards a sustainable, low-carbon economy. While most large companies already disclose sustainability information, its quality must improve and it should be externally reviewed. The OECD recommends that:
- Sustainability-related disclosure frameworks remain flexible based on capacities of companies;
- Standard-setters work together to make their standards as interoperable as possible, reducing the costs for companies that must disclose information;
- Regulators in regions where voluntary assurance is a common practice may consider requiring large listed companies to obtain third-party assurance of their sustainability-related information;
- Wherever high-quality assurance for all sustainability-related information disclosed might be too costly, jurisdictions may require companies to obtain assurance of specific metrics, such as GHG emissions.