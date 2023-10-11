Corporate sustainability

As the largest owners of equity (41%) in the 100 listed companies with the highest disclosed GHG emissions, institutional investors have an important role to play in emissions reduction. However, investors lack relevant information to make investments in highly innovative companies that may contribute to the transition to a low-carbon economy. OECD analysis shows that only a handful of listed companies currently disclose their investments in research and development in new technologies that may contribute to the transition. Regulators could require or recommend that companies disclose information that investors would find relevant to assess the potential of companies to develop greener technologies.