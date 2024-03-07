Global Debt Report 2024

The current macroeconomic landscape is transforming global bond markets at a pace not seen in decades. This has profound implications for debt markets and financial stability at a time of increased financing pressures.
Government spending needs to be highly targeted and focus more on investment in areas that drive productivity increases and sustainable growth. Meanwhile market supervisors should be closely monitoring the evolution of debt sustainability indicators in businesses and exposures in the financial sector should credit quality deteriorate significantly.
Further improvements are also needed in the sustainable bond market to enhance its efficiency, adopting high-quality sustainable bond standards and requiring external reviews, to ensure that these bonds deliver the intended positive impacts for society and the environment, including to help effectively combat climate change.
