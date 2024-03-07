Skip to main content
Global Debt Report 2024

Bond Markets in a High-Debt Environment
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/91844ea2-en
Authors
OECD
Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Global Debt Report 2024: Bond Markets in a High-Debt Environment, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/91844ea2-en.
