Global Debt Report 2024

Sovereign and corporate bond markets have grown significantly since 2008. A favorable funding environment contributed to a surge in bond issuance which also expanded into riskier market segments, including lower rated governments and companies.

At the end of 2023, the total volume of sovereign and corporate bond debt stood at almost USD 100 trillion, similar in size to global GDP. Total OECD government bond debt is projected to increase to USD 56 trillion in 2024, an increase of USD 30 trillion compared to 2008. At the end of 2023, global corporate bond debt reached USD 34 trillion and over 60 per cent of the increase since 2008 came from non-financial corporations.

