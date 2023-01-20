This report serves to support the development of Latin America’s legal and regulatory frameworks for sustainability disclosure, the responsibilities of company boards and shareholder rights. The report presents the results of two OECD surveys on sustainability practices of listed companies and asset managers in the region. It also draws upon an OECD dataset on the current trends and features of corporate sustainability at the global level.
Sustainability Policies and Practices for Corporate Governance in Latin America
Report
Corporate Governance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 February 2024
-
11 October 2023
-
27 January 2023
-
26 January 2023
-
14 December 2022
-
15 October 2022
-
21 June 2022
-
8 June 2022
Related publications
-
-
14 March 2024
-
Report7 March 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
11 October 2023
-
28 September 2023
-
-
21 June 2022