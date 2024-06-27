Skip to main content
Sustainable investment

Sustainable investment supports the expansion of an economy’s productive capacity while promoting decarbonisation and preserving our planet’s natural assets, driving job creation and skills development, and ensuring equal opportunities for all. Whether undertaken by foreign or domestic firms, it is key to raising living standards and achieving a better and more sustainable future for all. The OECD supports governments to create the right conditions for investment to flow into the most sustainable and productive uses, both within the OECD and across diverse regions including Africa, Asia, Eurasia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

