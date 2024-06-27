A favourable policy environment is necessary to attract sustainable investment. It helps to mobilise capital, skills, technology and intermediate inputs, and allows firms to expand, channel resources to more productive uses and ensures that all firms strive to improve their efficiency. A conducive investment policy environment allows enterprises to invest productively and profitably, while ensuring that investment brings about the highest possible economic, social and environmental benefits.

The OECD empowers governments with international standards and instruments (such as the Policy Framework for Investment and the FDI Qualities Recommendation and Policy Toolkit) to create an environment that is genuinely attractive, resilient, and competitive for both domestic and foreign investment. By adhering to these standards, countries can ensure that their investment policies align with sustainable development goals while maintaining the flexibility for countries to adapt to their unique economic circumstances and institutional capabilities.