Capital flows and investment standards

The OECD is an important contributor to global debates on international capital flows. How best to reap the benefits of capital flows for the local economies, while mitigating the financial stability risks associated with their volatility has been the focus of the Advisory Task Force (ATFC) since its creation in 2012.

The ATFC is composed of governmental experts from OECD and non-OECD countries as well as experts from relevant international organisations such as the IMF and the WTO. The analytical work produced by the OECD Secretariat aims at enhancing understanding of capital flow dynamics and policy effectiveness, in order to help policymakers navigate increasingly complex global financial systems and design better policies. Such work supports the ATFC agenda and the OECD’s contributions to the G20 Finance Track.