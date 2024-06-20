Adhered to by 38 countries (as of end-2023), including twelve G20 countries, the Capital Movements Code is the sole binding multilateral agreement among State parties dedicated to openness, transparency and international cooperation on the full range of cross-border capital flows. The Current Invisibles Code covers current account transactions including cross-border trade in services. Adopted in 1961, the OECD Codes are key elements of the international framework for economic co-operation and founding legal instruments of the OECD. They have guided countries in the gradual liberalisation of their capital accounts in order to reap the benefits of capital flows. Since 2012, the Codes are open to adherence by non-OECD members and in 2019, a major review of the instruments was endorsed by OECD Ministers.
Capital flows and investment standards
The OECD helps countries reap the benefits of international capital flows – the movement of money and investments across borders - while ensuring resilience to volatility. The OECD Codes of Liberalisation are the sole binding multilateral agreement among countries dedicated to openness, transparency and cooperation of capital flow policies. In addition to overseeing the Codes, the OECD seeks to contribute to a better understanding of evolving trends and policy design issues in an increasingly complex global financial system.
Key messages
The OECD is an important contributor to global debates on international capital flows. How best to reap the benefits of capital flows for the local economies, while mitigating the financial stability risks associated with their volatility has been the focus of the Advisory Task Force (ATFC) since its creation in 2012.
The ATFC is composed of governmental experts from OECD and non-OECD countries as well as experts from relevant international organisations such as the IMF and the WTO. The analytical work produced by the OECD Secretariat aims at enhancing understanding of capital flow dynamics and policy effectiveness, in order to help policymakers navigate increasingly complex global financial systems and design better policies. Such work supports the ATFC agenda and the OECD’s contributions to the G20 Finance Track.
Context
OECD monthly capital flows dataset
The OECD monthly capital flows dataset compiles monthly capital flow data from public sources in 47 countries starting from January 1995. It covers all main capital flow categories of the financial account – FDI, portfolio equity, debt and other investment and covering both inflows and outflows. It is updated on a quarterly basis.
OECD Codes
20 June 2024
20 June 2024
Related publications
Related policy issues
Infrastructure assets, such as transportation networks, utilities and social infrastructures that deliver public services, are complex and long-term. They require financial structures and commitments from governments, developers, financial intermediaries and stakeholders that understand short-term and long-terms risks and can provide stability to the infrastructure development and viability over time. Ensuring financing and investment can be made from the private sector in addition to public sources is essential for countries to meet infrastructure needs for the economic and social wellbeing of society and communities.Learn more
Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) lies at the heart of globalisation and serves as an important conduit for the transfer of capital, goods, services, and information across economies. Measuring FDI helps us better understand how countries are interconnected and integrated into today’s global economy. The OECD provides operational guidelines on how FDI activity should be measured and sets global standards for collecting FDI statistics. The OECD also disseminates comprehensive and comparable FDI data as well as in-depth insights into global FDI trends to support economic analysis and inform policy decisions and enhance investment strategies.Learn more
Foreign investment is associated with benefits for home and host economies which is why countries around the world have gradually opened up. Investment from other countries supports growth and development, creates jobs and enhances welfare. However, certain investments can have national security implications. Changes in the geoeconomic and geopolitical environment, and technological change require appropriate instruments and policies to manage this risk, while not unduly constraining beneficial investment.Learn more
Well-designed investment promotion and facilitation policies, including tax incentives for investment, can enhance a country’s investment attractiveness by reducing information asymmetries and lowering administrative and investment costs, making it easier for businesses to establish or expand their operations. These measures may also help to ensure that foreign investments support national development objectives and generate positive spillovers, including through linkages with local companies, the transfer of skills and technologies and the development of less developed regions.Learn more
Sustainable and resilient infrastructure is designed and built to withstand and recover from disasters and disruptions, such as extreme weather events or socioeconomic challenges. It is built to contribute to long-term sustainability goals while incorporating measures to enhance resilience to shocks and stresses. As infrastructure assets are being planned and developed, maintained and upgraded, it is critical that these objectives are taken into account. Ensuring financing is available and costs towards these considerations are made, will ensure that infrastructure assets are being adapted to the economic and social environment in which they operate.Learn more
Sustainable investment supports the expansion of an economy’s productive capacity while promoting decarbonisation and preserving our planet’s natural assets, driving job creation and skills development, and ensuring equal opportunities for all. Whether undertaken by foreign or domestic firms, it is key to raising living standards and achieving a better and more sustainable future for all. The OECD supports governments to create the right conditions for investment to flow into the most sustainable and productive uses, both within the OECD and across diverse regions including Africa, Asia, Eurasia, Latin America, and the Middle East.Learn more
Over 2 500 investment treaties are in force today and shape the terms and treatment of certain foreign investments. Most treaties are decades-old and were designed under different conditions, with different concerns in mind, and without experience of how these treaties would be used and interpreted. Many governments are interested in updating their older treaties to adjust them to better account for the climate-crisis, to clarify their content and obligations, and to ensure greater predictability of outcomes for governments and investors. Governments from 99 jurisdictions use the OECD to advance these considerations.Learn more
