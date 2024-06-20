Skip to main content
Capital flows and investment standards

The OECD helps countries reap the benefits of international capital flows – the movement of money and investments across borders - while ensuring resilience to volatility. The OECD Codes of Liberalisation are the sole binding multilateral agreement among countries dedicated to openness, transparency and cooperation of capital flow policies. In addition to overseeing the Codes, the OECD seeks to contribute to a better understanding of evolving trends and policy design issues in an increasingly complex global financial system.

