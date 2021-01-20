Skip to main content
Assessing the effectiveness of currency-differentiated tools

The case of reserve requirements
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e979a657-en
Authors
Annamaria de Crescenzio, Etienne Lepers , Zoe Fannon
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Cite this content as:

de Crescenzio, A., E. Lepers and Z. Fannon (2021), “Assessing the effectiveness of currency-differentiated tools : The case of reserve requirements”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2021/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e979a657-en.
