Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Supply-chain disruptions and new investment policies in the post-COVID-19 world

Initial insights from project-level data
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5fcc2892-en
Authors
Monika Sztajerowska
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Sztajerowska, M. (2023), “Supply-chain disruptions and new investment policies in the post-COVID-19 world: Initial insights from project-level data”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2023/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5fcc2892-en.
Go to top