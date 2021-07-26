Skip to main content
Extreme capital flow episodes from the Global Financial Crisis to COVID-19

An exploration with monthly data
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d557b9c4-en
Authors
Annamaria de Crescenzio, Etienne Lepers
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Cite this content as:

de Crescenzio, A. and E. Lepers (2021), “Extreme capital flow episodes from the Global Financial Crisis to COVID-19: An exploration with monthly data”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2021/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d557b9c4-en.
