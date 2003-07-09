OECD member countries have committed themselves to maintaining and expanding the freedom for international capital movements and current invisible operations under the legally binding OECD Codes of Liberalisation. This publication explains the content and structure of the OECD Codes and the way they are implemented to achieve progressive liberalisation. This book is for public officials, legislators, private sector stakeholders, researchers and librarians.
OECD Codes of Liberalisation of Capital Movements and of Current Invisible Operations
User's Guide