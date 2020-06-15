This report presents recent capital flow developments during the COVID-19 crisis and serves as a background paper to the G20 International Financial Working Group meeting on 24 June 2020, Part I - Addressing the situation created by a historic level of capital outflows and restoring sustainable flows of capital. It is based on a note discussed by the Advisory Task Force on the OECD Codes (ATFC) on 20 May 2020.
COVID-19 and Global Capital Flows
OECD Report to G20 International Financial Architecture Working Group
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers