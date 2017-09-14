Skip to main content
Have currency-based capital flow management measures curbed international banking flows?

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/c0cc3f28-en
Authors
Annamaria de Crescenzio, Marta Golin, Francesco Molteni
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
de Crescenzio, A., M. Golin and F. Molteni (2017), “Have currency-based capital flow management measures curbed international banking flows?”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2017/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c0cc3f28-en.
