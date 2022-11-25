Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Trends, investor types and drivers of renewable energy FDI

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4390289d-en
Authors
Polina Knutsson, Perla Ibarlucea Flores
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Knutsson, P. and P. Ibarlucea Flores (2022), “Trends, investor types and drivers of renewable energy FDI”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2022/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4390289d-en.
Go to top