Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Building an Investment Tax Incentives database

Methodology and initial findings for 36 developing countries
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/62e075a9-en
Authors
Alessandra Celani, Luisa Dressler, Martin Wermelinger
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Celani, A., L. Dressler and M. Wermelinger (2022), “Building an Investment Tax Incentives database: Methodology and initial findings for 36 developing countries”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2022/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/62e075a9-en.
Go to top