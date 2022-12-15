Foreign direct investment (FDI) can play a major role in supporting regional development, but it can also exacerbate existing regional disparities. This paper explores the geography of FDI disparities in OECD member countries, across countries and over time, as well as the role of investment promotion and facilitation. It reviews the governance settings, co-ordination mechanisms and strategic approaches used in national investment promotion agencies (IPAs) and presents classifications of countries based on the regional disparities of FDI and selected IPA characteristics.
The geography of foreign investment in OECD member countries
How investment promotion agencies support regional development
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
Policy paper10 May 2024
-
17 April 2024
-
Policy paper13 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
14 December 2023
-
Policy paper13 December 2023
Related publications
-
23 January 2024
-
27 November 2023
-
1 October 2023
-
12 May 2023
-
1 April 2023
-
25 November 2022
-
18 October 2022
-
1 October 2022