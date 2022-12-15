Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The geography of foreign investment in OECD member countries

How investment promotion agencies support regional development
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1f293a25-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “The geography of foreign investment in OECD member countries: How investment promotion agencies support regional development”, OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1f293a25-en.
Go to top