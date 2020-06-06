Unpredictable events and crises – such as the current COVID-19 pandemic –pose significant challenges to public authorities. Investment promotion agencies (IPAs) are at the forefront of business attraction and supply chain management and need to be ready to react quickly to these challenges. This note reviews the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on international investment flows and government responses. It summarises the findings of the OECD IPA Network meeting on 9 April 2020 and outlines short-term and long-term responses.
Investment promotion agencies in the time of Covid-19
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper20 January 2023
-
Policy paper11 October 2022
-
-
Policy paper30 August 2022
-
21 April 2022
-
4 April 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
-
Policy paper17 March 2022
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024