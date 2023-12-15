Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Subnational investment promotion and decentralisation in the OECD

Strategies and institutions
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ffd0927d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Subnational investment promotion and decentralisation in the OECD: Strategies and institutions”, OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers, No. 40, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ffd0927d-en.
Go to top