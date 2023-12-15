This paper explores different frameworks of subnational investment promotion and facilitation and focuses on the link between these frameworks and the degree of and the degree of countries’ decentralisation, their role in regional FDI attractiveness and local development, and their relations with the levels of FDI regional disparities. It also examines characteristics of subnational investment promotion strategies and the quality of institutional relationships within regions, across regions and with the central government.
Subnational investment promotion and decentralisation in the OECD
Strategies and institutions
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Abstract
