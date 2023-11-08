This paper makes the case for greater transparency of investment incentives and explores how governments can enhance transparency of these measures, notably for investment facilitation purposes. It proposes three overarching principles of transparency that can be used to better inform policy design: availability, accessibility and clarity of information. It also sets out a framework and typology to understand the scope of incentives offered in a country and identify what information could support transparency, drawing on data on the use and level of transparency of incentives (including tax, financial and in-kind benefits) in a sample of 15 developing economies.
Improving transparency of incentives for investment facilitation
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Abstract
