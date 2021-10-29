This note explores how investment promotion agencies (IPAs) handle and adopt policy advocacy in OECD countries. It presents the main trends across IPAs, provides an overview of how IPA characteristics influence policy advocacy priorities and highlights some key challenges and ways to address them.
Supporting investment climate reforms through Investment Promotion Policy Agencies
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Abstract
