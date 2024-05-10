This report addresses the importance of dividend policies for jurisdictions with profitable or potentially profitable state-owned enterprises (SOEs), against the background of current challenges in public finances and increasing pressures on SOEs to contribute revenues to the public purse. It explores how, and subject to what criteria, state-owners decide how much profit to distribute versus retain for future investments in commercially oriented SOEs where the state is a major shareholder. The report further attempts to establish good practices for dividend policies, and offers guidance to support state ownership entities in setting such policies.
Dividend payments by state-owned enterprises
Policies and practices
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper28 May 2024
-
Policy paper13 May 2024
-
17 April 2024
-
Policy paper13 March 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
14 December 2023
-
Policy paper13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
Related publications
-
15 February 2024
-
26 July 2023
-
27 January 2023
-
26 January 2023
-
14 December 2022
-
15 October 2022
-
-
8 June 2022