Remuneration of Boards of Directors and Executive Management in State-Owned Enterprises

The remuneration of board members and key executives of listed companies has received considerable attention in the past decade. The same issue has yet to be fully addressed in the case of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). This report seeks to fill the gap by taking stock of the policies and practices underpinning the remuneration of supervisory board members and executive managers of SOEs across 36 OECD member and partner countries. It highlights differences in remuneration practices according to countries’ ownership models and the corporate context of SOEs.