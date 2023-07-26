The Compliance Without Borders Handbook

Corruption in state-owned enterprises has a unique ability to undermine governments, markets and citizens’ wellbeing. While international standards promote integrity in the state-owned sector, their implementation remains a challenge. This handbook describes an innovative peer-learning programme – Compliance Without Borders – and its contributions to strengthening anti-corruption compliance in state-owned enterprises. It explains the benefits of galvanising the private sector to work with their state-owned counterparts in preventing corruption and levelling the playing field. By detailing how this new pair are successfully collaborating, the handbook also encourages others to join in leading by example.