Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Compliance Without Borders Handbook

Strengthening Integrity in State-Owned Enterprises Through Peer Learning
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/70514995-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), The Compliance Without Borders Handbook: Strengthening Integrity in State-Owned Enterprises Through Peer Learning, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/70514995-en.
Go to top