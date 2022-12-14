This document presents a review evaluating the corporate governance framework of the Brazilian state-owned enterprise sector relative to the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises (the “SOE Guidelines”).
OECD Review of the Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises: Brazil
Report
Corporate Governance
Abstract
