Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD Review of the Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises in Romania

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fabf20a8-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Corporate Governance
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), OECD Review of the Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises in Romania, Corporate Governance, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fabf20a8-en.
Go to top