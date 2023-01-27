The Romanian government has undertaken important legal and institutional changes over the past decade to improve the governance and performance of its state-owned enterprises (SOEs), yet significant implementation shortcomings persist. This review describes and assesses the corporate governance framework of the Romanian SOE sector against the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises. It also makes recommendations to help the Romanian authorities design adequate mechanisms to ensure the implementation of applicable rules for the exercise of state ownership and the governance of SOEs.
OECD Review of the Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises in Romania
Report
Corporate Governance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
15 February 2024
-
11 October 2023
-
26 January 2023
-
20 January 2023
-
14 December 2022
-
15 October 2022
-
21 June 2022
-
8 June 2022
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
19 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
-
12 March 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper19 February 2024