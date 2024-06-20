Financing infrastructure

Ensuring that the sufficient and appropriate financing and investment is available requires an environment that provides certainty and predictability. This includes ensuring that not only the general investment environment is sound, but financial and capital market can provide financial instruments that can accommodate some of the risks. Understanding the infrastructure needs and subsequent investment level will also be important to ascertain what actions may be necessary.

Having a legal and regulatory environment that accommodates the risk appetite of investors and is conducive to investor interest will be essential, in particular for large scale infrastructure projects. The OECD has been examining what constitutes a legal and regulatory environment that enables more private financing and investment to be mobilised into infrastructure assets, as well as how public financing can be leveraged for this purpose.