Financing infrastructure

Infrastructure assets, such as transportation networks, utilities and social infrastructures that deliver public services, are complex and long-term. They require financial structures and commitments from governments, developers, financial intermediaries and stakeholders that understand short-term and long-terms risks and can provide stability to the infrastructure development and viability over time. Ensuring financing and investment can be made from the private sector in addition to public sources is essential for countries to meet infrastructure needs for the economic and social wellbeing of society and communities.

