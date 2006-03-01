Skip to main content
Investor-to-State Dispute Settlement in Infrastructure Projects

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/416335763425
Authors
Catriona Paterson
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Cite this content as:

Paterson, C. (2006), “Investor-to-State Dispute Settlement in Infrastructure Projects”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2006/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/416335763425.
