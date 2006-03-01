Investor-to-State Dispute Settlement in Infrastructure Projects

This paper was prepared in the context of the Investment Committee’s project on International Investor Participation in Infrastructure. It summarises information available in the public domain about investor-state dispute settlements in the infrastructure sectors. The document as a factual survey, however, does not necessarily reflect the views of the OECD or those of its Member governments. It cannot be construed as prejudging ongoing or future negotiations or disputes pertaining to international investment agreements. The purpose of the paper is to provide an indication of some of the challenges to international investor participation in infrastructure that have in the past led to the breakdown of working relationships between public and private partners. This paper was prepared by Catriona Paterson, a Consultant in the OECD Investment Division.