Infrastructure for a Climate-Resilient Future

With record global temperatures around 1.4 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial averages in 2023, the world is experiencing more severe heatwaves and floods, more frequent droughts, longer wildfire seasons and rising sea levels.

Between the 1970s and the 2010s, the number of recorded climate-related extreme events increased significantly, while recorded economic losses from such disasters increased sevenfold from USD 198 billion to USD 1.6 trillion. Infrastructure assets make up an important share of this economic damage.