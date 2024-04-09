Infrastructure for a Climate-Resilient Future

Infrastructure is key to a well-functioning society and economy, enabling the circulation of people, goods, services and information. However, climate-related disasters can lead to widespread infrastructure failure and damage, which disproportionately impacts developing countries. Governments, at all levels, should systematically factor climate resilience into infrastructure planning and decision-making, including by prioritising sustainable projects, to help reduce societal and economic vulnerability and avoid long-term costs.
- There are significant economic losses due to climate-related damage to infrastructure
- Developing countries face the biggest challenges in building climate-resilient infrastructure
- More and better quality investments are needed for sustainable infrastructure
- Regional and local governments are on the frontline of building climate resilience
- What can governments do?