Annual Survey of Large Pension Funds and Public Pension Reserve Funds 2021

This survey report is the eighth edition since the data collection exercise was first established in 2011. The scope of this report covers 100 public and private pension funds from 40 countries. Brazil, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Mozambique, Peru, the Russian Federation, and South Africa are amongst the non-OECD countries included in the survey report. This survey is based on a qualitative and quantitative questionnaire sent directly to large pension funds (LPFs) and public pension reserve funds (PPRFs). It helps to provide detailed investment information and insights which complement the aggregated data on portfolio investments gathered by the OECD at a national level through the Global Pension Statistics and Global Insurance Statistics projects.