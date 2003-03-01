Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Investment Promotion Agency Network

The OECD Investment Promotion Agency (IPA) Network is a platform designed to bring together investment promotion practitioners, fostering a collaborative environment for peer learning and addressing shared challenges under the auspices of the OECD.

Network
Get in touch
Meeting of the Investment Promotion Agency
Go to top