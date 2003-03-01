The OECD IPA Network, established in 2016, is a catalyst for progress and excellence in the field of investment promotion and facilitation. The Network’s main objectives are to:

Create a community of like-minded investment promotion practitioners willing to engage in discussions, exchanges and experience sharing.

Benefit from OECD expertise to gather, build and use knowledge and evidence-based analysis on investment promotion and related policy topics.

Engage actively with a broader community of policymakers and IPAs, and with other areas of OECD expertise.

Over time, the IPA Network has established itself as an important forum for exchange and networking among practitioners from IPAs across the OECD and beyond. The thematic discussions, which take place during special webinars and annual meetings every Autumn, advance collective understanding on issues of joint interest and facilitate exchanges on best practices.

The OECD IPA Network is chaired by Achim Hartig, Managing Director at Germany Trade and Invest, and closely advised by a Steering Group composed of the IPAs from Australia, Czechia, Finland, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

