This report provides an inventory of existing practices among IPAs in the Middle East and North Africa region. It covers eight southern Mediterranean (MED) economies: Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, the Palestinian Authority, and Tunisia. Each MED country has one national IPA with the exception of Tunisia, where three agencies have investment promotion functions.
Mapping of Investment Promotion Agencies Middle East and North Africa
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Abstract
