This paper provides a revised measure of regulatory restrictions on inward foreign direct investment (FDI) for OECD countries and extends the approach to 13 non-member countries. The methodology is largely similar to that adopted in the previous version of the OECD indicator and covers three broad categories of restrictions: limitations on foreign ownership, screening or notification procedures, and management and operational restrictions. The FDI restrictiveness indicator captures statutory deviations from "national treatment", i.e. discrimination against foreign investment. When combined with other factors having an influence on foreign investment decisions, it has proven to be a good predictor of countries' inward FDI performance.
OECD's FDI Regulatory Restrictiveness Index
Revision and Extension to more Economies
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper4 March 2024
-
20 December 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
Working paper30 November 2022
-
25 November 2022
-
Working paper24 February 2022
-
26 July 2021
-
Working paper2 July 2021
Related publications
-
23 January 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
27 November 2023
-
8 November 2023
-
1 October 2023
-
12 May 2023
-
1 April 2023
-
Policy paper27 March 2023