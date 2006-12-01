Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

OECD's FDI Regulatory Restrictiveness Index

Revision and Extension to more Economies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/112474484663
Authors
Takeshi Koyama, Stephen S. Golub
Tags
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Koyama, T. and S. Golub (2006), “OECD's FDI Regulatory Restrictiveness Index: Revision and Extension to more Economies”, OECD Working Papers on International Investment, No. 2006/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/112474484663.
Go to top